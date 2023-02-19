It's looking more and more like Wahlstrom (lower body) won't return this season, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

The Islanders have never announced the exact nature of the injury but is expected to be related to his knee or ankle. Wahlstrom is expected to make a full recovery, but that recovery doesn't seem that it will get him back into game action until October. The team has missed Wahlstrom as he is a pure shooter, something the organization severely lacks.