Walhstrom (head) will not play against Columbus on Thursday, according to Andrew Gross of Newsday.
Not only is Wahlstrom out of the lineup Thursday, he will not accompany the team on its four-game road trip to Seattle and Western Canada. He was injured Wednesday in a win over Pittsburgh. Wahlstrom has seven goals and 16 points in 35 games this season.
