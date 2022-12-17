Wahlstrom produced two assists, three hits and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 5-4 loss to the Coyotes.

Wahlstrom helped out on Mathew Barzal's goal in the first period as well as Anthony Beauvillier's third-period marker. Over the last five games, Wahlstrom has racked up a goal and three assists, making this one of his best stretches of the season. He's been listed on the top line at even strength, but he's exceeded 15 minutes of ice time just twice all season. The winger has seven goals, nine helpers, 63 shots on net, 36 hits, 30 PIM and a plus-6 rating in 30 contests overall.