Islanders' Oliver Wahlstrom: Officially committed to Boston College
Wahlstrom, the 11th overall pick in this year's draft, will represent Boston College as a freshman in the upcoming season, NHL.com reports.
The 18-year-old winger fashioned 94 points (48 goals, 46 assists) in 62 games with the U.S. National Under-18 team last season. While entering college as a freshman makes it seem like he'll be at that level for a while, various scouts believe Wahlstrom will be ready for the NHL in 2019-20.
-
NHL free agency recap
Free agency feels like a long time ago as we move closer to the opening of training camps,...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Forward Tiers
How to sort out the huge group of NHL forwards in Fantasy terms? Evan Berofsky does it for...
-
Lundqvist among bust candidates
Former NHL royalty Henrik Lundqvist, Kris Letang and Corey Perry are among Doug Greenberg’s...
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...