Islanders' Oliver Wahlstrom: Officially committed to Boston College

Wahlstrom, the 11th overall pick in this year's draft, will represent Boston College as a freshman in the upcoming season, NHL.com reports.

The 18-year-old winger fashioned 94 points (48 goals, 46 assists) in 62 games with the U.S. National Under-18 team last season. While entering college as a freshman makes it seem like he'll be at that level for a while, various scouts believe Wahlstrom will be ready for the NHL in 2019-20.