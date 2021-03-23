Wahlstrom scored a goal on his only shot in Monday's 2-1 overtime win over Philadephia.

Wahlstrom located a rebound at the side of the net during a scramble and slipped it past Brian Elliott, tying the game at 1-1 just over four minutes into the third period. The 20-year-old rookie is officially on an offensive tear for the Islanders, hitting the scoresheet in five of the last six games (four goals, two assists), including each of his last four. His emergence has helped offset the recent loss of injured New York captain Anders Lee (lower body).