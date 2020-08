Wahlstrom will join Swedish second-tier organization AIK on loan for the start of the 2020-21 campaign, Corey Pronman of The Athletic reports.

Wahlstrom saw action in nine games for the Islanders this season before being sent to the minors for the rest of the year. The winger notched 10 goals and 12 assists in 45 contests with AHL Bridgeport. A spot on the 23-man roster is likely a long shot for Wahlstrom heading into the 2020-21 campaign.