Wahlstrom (undisclosed) will not be in the lineup against Boston on Monday, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.

Wahlstrom will miss his third straight game due to his undisclosed injury. Prior to getting hurt, the 20-year-old winger was producing offensively with six points in his previous seven contests including the regular season. Travis Zajac should continue deputizing in a third-line role with Wahlstrom on the shelf.