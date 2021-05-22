Wahlstrom scored a power-play goal and added an assist in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Penguins in Game 4. He also provided three shots and two hits.

Wahlstrom's one-timer from the left dot was stopped by Tristan Jarry, but Pittsburgh forward Tristan Jarry inadvertently slid the rebound into his own net, giving the Islanders a 3-0 lead 6:04 into the third period. Wahlstrom also collected an assist on Ryan Pulock's goal in the middle frame. The 20-year-old Wahlstrom has one goal and two assists through the first four games of the series, adding eight shots and eight PIM.