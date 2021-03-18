Wahlstrom was designated for the taxi squad Wednesday, per CapFriendly.
Wahlstrom typically goes to the taxi squad on his off days. The 20-year-old will be back on the active roster for Thursday's game against the Flyers. After all, he put up five goals and four assists across the past 13 games.
More News
-
Islanders' Oliver Wahlstrom: Supplies lone goal in loss•
-
Islanders' Oliver Wahlstrom: Rises to active roster•
-
Islanders' Oliver Wahlstrom: Bounced to taxi squad•
-
Islanders' Oliver Wahlstrom: Lights lamp in road victory•
-
Islanders' Oliver Wahlstrom: Joins active roster•
-
Islanders' Oliver Wahlstrom: Reverts to taxi squad•