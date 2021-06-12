Wahlstrom (lower body) skated with the Islanders in practice Saturday, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.

Wahlstrom hasn't played since May 24 versus the Penguins, but he could immediately be inserted into the lineup once cleared to return, according to coach Barry Trotz. Trotz will likely keep everyone guessing about Wahlstrom and won't announce whether or not he will play Sunday. Wahlstrom has been a sniper for the Islanders this season and, if he returns, should play on the third line with Jean Gabriel Pageau and Kyle Palmieri.