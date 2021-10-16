Wahlstrom struggled as the Islanders lost 6-3 in their season opener versus the Hurricanes, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports reports.

Wahlstrom had trouble with his puck handling, either possessing the puck or holding onto it for too long, and took an offensive zone penalty that led to a goal. Wahlstrom struggled during the preseason with some of these same problems, which led some to believe he might be sent to the AHL to begin the season as he doesn't have to pass through waivers. Coach Barry Trotz and the Islanders will be watching to see if Wahlstrom rebounds Saturday versus the Panthers.