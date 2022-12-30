Wahlstrom (head) is out indefinitely and has been placed on injured reserve retroactive to Dec. 27, according to Andrew Gross of Newsday.
Wahlstrom suffered the injury Wednesday in a victory over Pittsburgh. The former first round pick (11th overall) in 2018, has seven goals and 16 points in 35 games this season.
