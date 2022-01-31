Wahlstrom scored a power-play goal on three shots and added two PIM in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Wild.

Wahlstrom tallied with 4:00 left in regulation, poke-checking the puck past Kaapo Kahkonen, but the Islanders couldn't rally for a tying goal. The tally snapped a 12-game goal drought for Wahlstrom, though he salvaged some value with seven assists in that span. The talented 21-year-old is up to 17 points, 93 shots on net, 35 PIM and 49 hits through 34 contests. His bottom-six role at even strength isn't great for fantasy, but he remains a presence on the top power-play unit, where he's collected eight of his points this season.