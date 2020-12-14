Wahlstrom (undisclosed) will end his loan stint with AIK and rejoin the Islanders ahead of training camp, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Wahlstrom garnered four goals and four assists in 10 games for the Swedish club. Selected by New York with the 11th overall pick in the 2018 NHL Draft, the 20-year-old winger played in nine games for the Isles last year and could make a push for a roster spot during camp.