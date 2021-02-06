Wahlstrom has been added to the Islanders' active roster ahead of Saturday's game versus Pittsburgh, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Wahlstrom is expected to skate on the Islanders' third line during Saturday's contest. The 20-year-old rookie has potted one goal in two games this campaign.
