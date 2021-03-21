Wahlstrom dished out two assists and picked up a fighting major in a 6-1 win over Philadelphia on Saturday.

The 22-year-old is quickly emerging as a key offensive contributor for the Islanders, with 13 of his 14 points coming over the last 15 games. Wahlstrom collected both of his assists Saturday during the opening period, then he dropped the mitts with Philadelphia's Oskar Lindblom just 10 seconds after picking up his second helper. Wahlstrom has seven goals and seven assists in 25 games this season, adding 13 PIM and a plus-6 rating.