Wahlstrom was promoted from the taxi squad Thursday, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.
Wahlstrom has skated in four of the last five games with the Islanders and should be in the lineup against the Penguins on Thursday. The rookie winger has one goal this season and will continue holding down a bottom-four role.
