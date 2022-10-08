Wahlstrom skated with the extra for the Islanders before their game Saturday versus the Rangers, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Wahlstrom has missed several practices over the past few days, but his skating with the team would seem to indicate that he could've played Saturday had this been a regular season game. Since the Islanders don't open their season until Thursday, Wahlstrom should have enough time to get several practices under his belt and be in the season-opening lineup versus the Panthers.