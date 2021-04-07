Wahlstrom was promoted to the active roster ahead of Tuesday's game versus the Capitals, per CapFriendly.
This is an expected move for Wahlstrom, who hasn't missed a game since Feb. 6. The winger has 16 points through 31 contests this season.
