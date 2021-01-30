Wahlstrom was sent back to the taxi squad for the Islanders on Friday, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.

This move may not mean all that much. The Islanders currently have 22 players on their roster, which means they have room for one more. Wahlstrom figures to be that addition as he scored a goal in his seasonal debut Thursday. The Islanders are searching for offense, and Wahlstrom can provide some. He should get a chance to play this weekend as the Islanders are in Philadelphia to play a pair of games Saturday and Sunday.