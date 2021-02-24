Wahlstrom was assigned to the taxi squad Tuesday, per CapFriendly.
This type of roster shuffling has been standard for the Islanders this season, and Wahlstrom could very well be back on the active roster for Thursday's game versus the Bruins. The 21-year-old has accrued three points and 24 shots on net through 11 games this year.
