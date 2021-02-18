Wahlstrom was sent down to the taxi squad Wednesday, per CapFriendly.
Wahlstrom's shuffling between the active roster and the taxi squad continues. He has appeared in eight of the last nine games, recording two points, 17 shots on goal, a plus-4 rating and eight hits. He'll likely rejoin the active roster for Thursday's game in Pittsburgh.
More News
-
Islanders' Oliver Wahlstrom: Up to active roster•
-
Islanders' Oliver Wahlstrom: Bounces back to taxi squad•
-
Islanders' Oliver Wahlstrom: Rises to active roster•
-
Islanders' Oliver Wahlstrom: Sent to taxi squad•
-
Islanders' Oliver Wahlstrom: Recalled Thursday•
-
Islanders' Oliver Wahlstrom: Down to taxi squad•