Wahlstrom was promoted to the active roster Tuesday, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.
Wahlstrom will slot into a third-line role in Tuesday's game against the Capitals. The 20-year-old should be a fixture in the NHL lineup this season after posting five goals and five assists across 22 games thus far.
More News
-
Islanders' Oliver Wahlstrom: Bounced to taxi squad•
-
Islanders' Oliver Wahlstrom: Lights lamp in road victory•
-
Islanders' Oliver Wahlstrom: Joins active roster•
-
Islanders' Oliver Wahlstrom: Reverts to taxi squad•
-
Islanders' Oliver Wahlstrom: Activated from taxi squad•
-
Islanders' Oliver Wahlstrom: Shifts to taxi squad•