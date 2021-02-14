Wahlstrom was promoted to the active roster Saturday, per CBS Sports.
Wahlstrom, as expected, is in the lineup for Saturday's game versus the Bruins. The 20-year-old winger has one goal in five appearances this year.
More News
-
Islanders' Oliver Wahlstrom: Sent to taxi squad•
-
Islanders' Oliver Wahlstrom: Recalled Thursday•
-
Islanders' Oliver Wahlstrom: Down to taxi squad•
-
Islanders' Oliver Wahlstrom: Up to active roster•
-
Islanders' Oliver Wahlstrom: Sent to taxi squad•
-
Islanders' Oliver Wahlstrom: Promoted to NHL roster•