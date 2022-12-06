Wahlstrom hasn't registered a point in his last four games.

Wahlstrom has six goals and six assists in 25 games this season but only two goals in his last 18 games. Currently, Wahlstrom is playing on the top line with Mathew Barzal and Josh Bailey, but one has to wonder if coach Lane Lambert will shake up his lines once Kyle Palmieri and Cal Clutterbuck return from upper body injuries.