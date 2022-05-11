Wahlstrom ended the season without scoring a point in his last 12 games for the Islanders.

Wahlstrom also only had one goal in his last 17 games for the Islanders. There is plenty of speculation throughout the NHL about why general manager Lou Lamoriello decided to fire coach Barry Trotz, but part of that speculation is about how Trotz handled young players like Wahlstrom. The Islanders will hope that whomever they choose to bring in as their next head coach will have more success with young players like Kieffer Bellows, Simon Holmstrom, and Wahlstrom.