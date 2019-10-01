Islanders' Oliver Wahlstrom: Sent to AHL
Wahlstrom will begin the season with Bridgeport of the AHL, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Wahlstrom is one of the top offensive players for the Islanders but had little chance to make the club out of preseason. Wahlstrom is ticketed to play most of the season in Bridgeport unless injuries necessitate his call up. He may not be the first player called up in case of injury, but won't be the last either. The biggest weakness for the Islanders is goal scoring, and a strong start to the season in the AHL combined with a slow start on offense by the Islanders could eventually force the team's hand.
