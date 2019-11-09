Islanders' Oliver Wahlstrom: Sent to minors
The Islanders reassigned Wahlstrom to AHL Bridgeport on Saturday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
The Islanders got through warmups for Saturday's matchup against the Panthers without any surprise injuries, so Wahlstrom was returned to minors. The 19-year-old will continue his development by logging top-line minutes in the AHL compared to averaging just 10:17 with the big club.
