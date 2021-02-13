Wahlstrom was assigned to the taxi squad Friday, CBS Sports reports.
The rookie winger has been in the Rangers' lineup for five of the last six games, scoring one goal in the process. Wahlstrom could be recalled Saturday for the Islanders' tilt with Boston.
