Wahlstrom was assigned to the taxi squad Tuesday, per CapFriendly.
The daily switch to the taxi squad for Wahlstrom, who is securely in the Islanders' lineup each game. The 20-year-old winger has 16 points through 29 contests this year.
More News
-
Islanders' Oliver Wahlstrom: Back on active roster•
-
Islanders' Oliver Wahlstrom: Bounced to taxi squad•
-
Islanders' Oliver Wahlstrom: Up from taxi squad•
-
Islanders' Oliver Wahlstrom: Moves down in paper move•
-
Islanders' Oliver Wahlstrom: On four-game point streak•
-
Islanders' Oliver Wahlstrom: Joins taxi squad•