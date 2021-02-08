Wahlstrom was returned to the taxi squad Sunday according to CBS Sports.
Wahlstrom has suited up for three games with the Islanders, scoring his first career goal and averaging just under 11 minutes of ice time. The 20-year-old winger jumped between the taxi squad and active roster multiple times this season and could be back in time for Monday's tilt with the Rangers.
