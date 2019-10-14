Islanders' Oliver Wahlstrom: Set for NHL debut
Wahlstrom will make his NHL debut in Monday's game against the Blues, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Wahlstrom was expected to spend most of his time with AHL Bridgeport unless injuries necessitated his call up, which they did when Jordan Eberle (leg) was ruled out for this contest. The 19-year-old has been impressive with three points in four AHL games this season, and coach Barry Trotz said he would rotate him in on the top line with Mathew Barzal, although it doesn't appear that will be his role all game. Wahlstrom still has a good shot at getting power-play minutes as well. If he plays well, Wahlstrom could stick with the big club for a while, but once Eberle's back he may be best fit getting consistent top-six minutes in the minors.
