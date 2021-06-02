Wahlstrom (undisclosed) is expected to remain unavailable against Boston for Game 3 on Thursday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

It figures to be the fourth straight absence for Wahlstrom due to his lingering undisclosed injury. Prior to getting hurt, the 20-year-old winger was starting to show off his offensive game with six points in his last seven contests, including two goals and one helper with the man advantage. Once cleared to play, Wahlstrom figures to slot into a third-line role over Travis Zajac of could get a look on the first line to replace Leo Komarov who has just one postseason point.