Wahlstrom was promoted to the active roster ahead of Saturday's game versus the Penguins, Dave Molinari of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

Wahlstrom has a point in each of the last two games, and he's recorded two goals and two assists through 12 contests this year. The 20-year-old skated on the third line and rarely plays more than 12 minutes per game. However, he's averaged 2.5 shots on net per game in February.