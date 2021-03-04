Wahlstrom was sent down to the taxi squad Wednesday, per CapFriendly.
This is purely a paper move, as Wahlstrom has a five-game point streak going. He'll almost certainly be on the active roster for Thursday's game versus the Sabres.
