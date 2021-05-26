Wahlstrom (undisclosed) isn't on the ice for warmups, indicating he won't play in Wednesday's game against Pittsburgh, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.

Wahlstrom exited Monday's game with the undisclosed injury, and as evidenced by this news, the issue is serious enough to keep him out of more action. The 20-year-old has been solid during the series so far, racking up three points, 11 shots, 12 hits and a plus-2 rating across the first five games. With Wahlstrom sidelined Wednesday, Travis Zajac is expected to enter the lineup in his stead.