Islanders' Oliver Wahlstrom: Sniper gets picked 11th overall

Wahlstrom was drafted 11th overall by the Islanders at the 2018 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.

Wahlstrom can snipe. In fact, his shot probably grades out as good or better than anyone else this draft class (that's heady praise considering the likes of Andrei Svechnikov and Filip Zadina in this year's group). Walstrom plays a smart speed game that allows him to quickly find opportunities for his team to score, whether that's off his stick or via a sweet pass to a mate. He's great in possession and it's almost impossible to strip the puck off him. The just-turned 18-year-old put up 48 goals and 94 points in 62 games with the US National Development Program and has committed to Boston College for 2018-19. Wahlstrom could pull a one-and-done, given his already NHL frame (6-foot-one, 205 pounds). He's definite top-six material for the Isles and should grow into that spot in a few short years.