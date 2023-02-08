Wahlstrom (leg) is in a cast and on crutches, leaving his status for the remainder of the season in doubt, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Wahlstrom has been out for nearly six weeks already, and the fact that he's still in need of mobility aids suggests his return is not on the horizon. He'll likely be out for the rest of February at a minimum, and it wouldn't be surprising to see the Islanders make a splash for a middle-six forward at the trade deadline if Wahlstrom doesn't make much progress before then.