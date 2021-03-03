Wahlstrom scored his fourth goal of the season in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Devils.

The rookie is red hot at the moment, hitting the scoresheet in five straight games while racking up three goals and six points. Wahlstrom's tally Tuesday was a beauty, as he picked the top corner over Aaron Dell from just inside the blue line on a solo rush. The 20-year-old was the 11th overall pick in the 2018 draft, so there's no questioning his upside, and he's showing that he could be the spark the Isles' offense has been looking for.