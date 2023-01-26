Wahlstrom (lower body) is still not close to being ready to return to the lineup, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Wednesday will mark the 14th straight game that Wahlstrom has missed due to the injury. The team has been struggling to score goals, as they only have 17 tallies in their last 10 games. Even if he were healthy and playing, Wahlstrom wouldn't be an immediate cure for what ails the team, but he could certainly help get them on the right path. The team hasn't announced the exact nature of the injury or a timetable for his return, but it seems unlikely it would be before the All-Star break.