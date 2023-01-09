Wahlstrom (lower body) hasn't resumed skating, Stefen Rosner of NYI Hockey Now reports.
Wahlstrom, who has been out since Dec. 27, remains on injured reserve. A timetable for his return has not been provided, which isn't surprising considering he hasn't been back on the ice yet. Wahlstrom has 16 points in 35 games this season.
