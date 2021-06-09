Wahlstrom (lower body) won't be in the lineup for Wednesday's Game 6 against the Bruins, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.
The Islanders have won two straight games without Wahlstrom on the ice and could advance to the third round with a win Wednesday, so the 20-year-old winger likely wouldn't have been inserted into the lineup for Game 6 even if he was healthy. It wouldn't be surprising, however, to see Wahlstrom back in action in the third round if the Isles are able to get past Boston.
