Wahlstrom (undisclosed) isn't on track to play in Saturday's Game 1 versus the Bruins, The Athletic's Arthur Staple reports.
Wahlstrom will miss a second consecutive contest with his undisclosed issue. The 20-year-old winger will hope to heal up in time for Monday's Game 2 versus Boston.
