Wahlstrom picked up an assist along with one shot and one block in Tuesday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Canadiens.
Wahlstrom directed a puck to Anders Lee for the Islanders' lone goal. The helper halted an eight-game run without a point. The third-line winger has just one goal and two assists through 22 outings.
