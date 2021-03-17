Wahlstrom scored a power-play goal on five shots and added a pair of hits Tuesday in a 3-1 loss to Washington.

Wahlstrom got the Islanders on the board early in the third period, faking a shot and re-loading in the slot before beating Capitals netminder Ilya Samsonov for his sixth goal of the season. The 20-year-old has produced a solid rookie season with 11 points in 23 games, and five of his six goals have come over the last three weeks.