Wahlstrom was promoted to the active roster Saturday, per the NHL's official media site.
Wahlstrom routinely is sent to the taxi squad on off-days. It's nothing to read into. The 20-year-old isn't going anywhere after posting nine goals and seven assists through 30 games this year.
More News
-
Islanders' Oliver Wahlstrom: Daily paper move•
-
Islanders' Oliver Wahlstrom: Up to active roster•
-
Islanders' Oliver Wahlstrom: Sent to taxi squad•
-
Islanders' Oliver Wahlstrom: Back on active roster•
-
Islanders' Oliver Wahlstrom: Bounced to taxi squad•
-
Islanders' Oliver Wahlstrom: Up from taxi squad•