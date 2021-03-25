Wahlstrom was promoted to the active roster Thursday, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.
Wahlstrom will skate on the third line in Thursday's game versus the Bruins. The 2018 first-round pick is on a four-game, five-point streak, and he's put up 15 points through 26 games this season.
