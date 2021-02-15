Wahlstrom was promoted from the taxi squad Monday, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.

Wahlstrom is expected to play in Monday's game versus the Sabres. The 20-year-old has geared up for six NHL games this year with a goal on 11 shots. He's maxed out at 12:04 of ice time in a game so far. Wahlstrom is slated to stay in the bottom six for now.