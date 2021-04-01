Wahlstrom was promoted to the active roster Thursday, per the NHL's official media site.
Wahlstrom continues to go down to the taxi squad on his off-days, but he's a fixture in the lineup. After all, the 20-year-old winger has produced five goals and two assists across the last nine games.
