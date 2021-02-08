Wahlstrom was promoted from the taxi squad Monday, CBS Sports reports.
Wahlstrom is now eligible to play in Monday's cross-town clash against the Rangers. The 2018 first-round pick (11th overall) has suited up for three games this season, scoring his first NHL goal in the process. He averaged less than 11 minutes of ice time across those contests.
More News
-
Islanders' Oliver Wahlstrom: Sent to taxi squad•
-
Islanders' Oliver Wahlstrom: Promoted to NHL roster•
-
Islanders' Oliver Wahlstrom: Moves to taxi squad•
-
Islanders' Oliver Wahlstrom: Back with big club•
-
Islanders' Oliver Wahlstrom: Returns to taxi squad•
-
Islanders' Oliver Wahlstrom: Leaps to active roster•